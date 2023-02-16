Leaked image appears to show iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port and titanium design

Chance Miller

- Feb. 16th 2023 4:20 pm PT

Following our report on the first CAD renders for the iPhone 15 Pro this afternoon, a newly leaked image may offer a look at the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port and the rumored new titanium design. The image was shared on Twitter by the reliable source Unknownz21.

iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and titanium?

The image allegedly shows our first real-world look at the iPhone 15 Pro, focused on the bottom of the device. You can see the USB-C port alongside two exposed screws and the speaker holes. This is the same layout as the current iPhone 14 Pro, just with USB-C instead of Lightning. Inside the USB-C port, you can see the brushed effect, which is something only Apple does on its products.

In addition to revealing the USB-C port, this image might also be our first look at the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro. A handful of reports have said Apple will transition from stainless steel to titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup this year.

This means the iPhone 15 Pro would have a matte finish similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, rather than the current glossy stainless steel. This is what’s shown in the leaked image from Unknownz21 on Twitter, with the titanium color almost exactly matching that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The renders published by 9to5Mac earlier today offered a look at the iPhone 15 Pro based on CAD renders out of Apple’s supply chain. These renders were the first visualization of the slimmer bezels and curved edges of the new iPhone 15 Pro design.

