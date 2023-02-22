Uber Eats won’t support Live Activities or the Dynamic Island until later this year

Uber launched a significant redesign of its iPhone app today, including bringing Live Activity and Dynamic Island integration to everyone. Unfortunately, it looks like Uber Eats customers will have to wait until later this year for these features to roll out to everyone…

Uber Eats and Live Activities

As we reported earlier this morning, the new Uber app on iPhone includes a redesigned home screen, which the company says makes it easier to find exactly what you want. Perhaps more notable, however, is that the update also brings Live Activities support to all iPhone users, including integration with the Dynamic Island for iPhone 14 Pro users.

Uber and Uber Eats both started testing Live Activities support with a small number of users in December, but the feature wasn’t broadly available to all iPhone users until today’s update… at least for the ride-hailing version of Uber.

What about Uber Eats? It seems iPhone users will have to wait even longer for Live Activities and Dynamic Island support to roll out. In its announcement today, Uber said that these features won’t be broadly available in Uber Eats until later this year.

“Live Activities and Dynamic Island functionality will be available on the Uber Eats app in the coming months,” the company said.

It’s disappointing that Uber Eats still doesn’t support Live Activities and Dynamic Island integration. Live Activities were announced way back at WWDC 2022, while the Dynamic Island was announced as part of the iPhone 14 Pro launch in December.

As far as I’m aware, none of the major food delivery apps in the United States support Live Activities or the Dynamic Island. This has the potential to be one of the most useful aspects of Live Activities and the Dynamic Island.

What are some of the best ways you’ve seen apps take advantage of the Dynamic Island and Live Activities? Let us know down in the comments.

