Poll: Which new color do you want to see for the iPhone 15 Pro?

This week was all about iPhone 15, as 9to5Mac revealed exclusive renders showing details about the next generation of Apple’s smartphone. However, one thing we didn’t know for sure was what colors Apple will choose for this year’s iPhone. Earlier today, 9to5Mac heard from sources details about that as well. Now we want to know which new color you want to see for the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get a new color

Typically, the Pro models of the iPhone always have more neutral colors like space gray, silver, and gold. However, Apple always introduces a special color every year for each new iPhone Pro. For the iPhone 11 Pro, it was Midnight Green. iPhone 12 Pro came in Pacific Blue, while iPhone 13 Pro was available in a lighter Sierra Blue. Last year, iPhone 14 Pro was announced with the new Deep Purple color.

But what about this year? According to information seen by 9to5Mac, Apple has been working on a new dark red iPhone 15 Pro. Our source even specified the new color with the hex of #410D0D. Of course, iPhone 15 Pro is still in its early stage of production, so Apple could scrap this idea and choose another color in the coming months.

But one thing to keep in mind is that, according to rumors, iPhone 15 Pro will have a new design with a frame made of titanium. Of course, a new material would introduce new challenges for Apple in terms of colors. For example, Apple Watch Ultra, which is made in titanium, is only available in a single silver shade.

It’s also worth noting that Apple experiments with a lot of colors during the production process of a new iPhone. In 2017, iPhone X was rumored to have a gold version, but that never happened. In 2018, FCC photos showed the unreleased gold iPhone X. The color was introduced as one of the official options for iPhone XS.

iPhone 13 Pro was available in Space Gray, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue

More about iPhone 15 Pro

Based on the renders shown by 9to5Mac and also the leaked image, iPhone 15 Pro will have a slightly curved titanium frame on the front and back. The bezels around the screen will be thinner, although Dynamic Island will be the same size as on the iPhone 14 Pro. Other details include a thicker camera bump and USB-C for the first time on an iPhone.

With all this in mind, we want to know what you think about the new color of the iPhone 15 Pro. Do you want to see a dark red version or another new color? Personally, I would like to see a Midnight version that looks similar to the color of the M2 MacBook Air.

Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments section below.