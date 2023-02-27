Here are the winners of our GRID frame giveaway

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Feb 27 2023 - 7:27 am PT
0 Comments

We’ve teamed up with GRID Studio, the company known for framing Apple products, to give three lucky winners a frame of their choice; here’s who won.

Update 1/27: Our GRID frame giveaway has ended with a pool of almost 3,000 entries across Facebook, Twitter, Mastodon, and Instagram. Special thanks to everyone who entered and congrats to the three lucky winners selected at random:

@valerieannv on Twitter

@aandremag on Instagram

@caleb@calebhearth on Mastodon

Note: Winners have already been notified. If you receive a message coming from an account claiming to be 9to5Mac, it is fraudulent.

If you’re unfamiliar, GRID is a company that takes recycled devices such as an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook and deconstructs them part by part into beautiful nostalgic art pieces. The sleek and modern design of the frame blends in great with any home or office decor. Odds are you’ve seen them in the background of tech YouTube videos or occasionally one of 9to5Mac‘s Instagram Reels.

The frames are not the cheapest, so if you’ve been holding out, now is your time to try and snag the one that’s been on your mind. Some popular frames include the original iPhone, the first-gen Apple Watch, Apple’s A5X chip, the iPod Touch, and a collection of some pretty cool Mac badges (a personal favorite).

