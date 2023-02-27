PSA: It’s not just you, YouTube is currently down for Apple TV users

If you’re currently unable to use the YouTube and YouTube TV applications on your Apple TV, you’re not alone. YouTube currently appears to be experiencing some sort of outage specifically impacting Apple TV and other streaming set-top devices.

A number of Apple TV users have taken to Twitter this afternoon to complain of problems with the YouTube and YouTube TV applications for tvOS. Affected users are seeing an error reading “no network detected” in the YouTube apps, even though the Apple TV is connected to the internet and other apps are working as normal.

The outage also appears to be impacting streaming devices from other manufacturers, including Roku, Xbox, and smart TVs. Data from Downdector indicates a major spike in complaints from YouTube and YouTube TV users shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

The YouTube and YouTube TV outages aren’t affecting everyone but they do appear to be relatively widespread. The web versions of both services are working as normal. Only set-top boxes are affected, based on current complaints.

Are you having problems accessing YouTube and YouTube TV on your Apple TV? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update this post when YouTube acknowledges the outage and/or rolls out a fix.

@9to5mac Anyone else seeing YouTube and YouTube TV not loading on Apple TV? All other apps work uninstalled and re-installed both are still have "no network detected". — Jay Barnes 2 (@ijaypod7) February 27, 2023