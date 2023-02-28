Target expanding ‘Apple shop-in-shop’ experiences to new stores

Back in 2021, Target announced that it would be expanding its focus on Apple products with new “Apple shopping destinations” inside its stores. Now, the retailer says it’s doubling down on this strategy and will bring the Apple experience to more stores…

The “Apple at Target shop-in-shop” experience at Target stores bears design similarities to Apple’s own retail stores with bright lighting and product displays. It’s also similar to the experience currently available in many Best Buy locations. Target describes it as a “one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs.”

In a press release today, Target announced its roadmap of “strategic investments to fuel growth and a differentiated guest experience” for 2023. The company says it will invest between $4 billion and $5 billion across all of its stores this year, while simultaneously opening about 20 new stores.

Target says that it will invest in about 175 of its existing stores, ranging from “full remodels” to the addition of Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences at more locations:

Target plans to open about 20 new stores in a variety of sizes as it seeks to reach new guests. Many of the new stores will include new design elements that reflect the local community, experiences that highlight new brands, assortment and services, and sustainable features. Target is also making investments in about 175 of its existing stores, ranging from full remodels to the addition of Ulta Beauty at Target or Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, or expanded capacity for same-day fulfillment services.



These new and updated stores are one way Target brings new partnerships and the latest innovations in fulfillment services to guests while also investing in operational enhancements for its team.

Target’s full press release has more details on its plans for 2023. As of right now, however, there aren’t any additional details on which stores will add the Apple shopping experiences.

Have you had the opportunity to visit a Target store that offers an “Apple at Target shop-in-shop” experience? Let us know down in the comments.