Apple releases second iOS 16.4 public beta with these changes

Mar 1 2023
iOS 16.4 beta

A day after making the second iOS 16.4 developer beta available, Apple released the second build for public testers. Here’s a look at what’s new and how to jump on the beta if you haven’t yet to access the latest features like new emoji, always-on display automation, 5G SA support, and more.

The second iOS 16.4 public beta is rolling out now, check your iPhone Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s showing up for your device.

Beta 2 comes with a few changes and tweaks compared to the first test build of iOS 16.4.

That includes the page turn effect coming back to Apple Books, 5G Standalone arriving for users in Japan on the Softbank network, new mentions of Apple Music Classical, and more.

Check out our full post on all the changes:

If you haven’t installed the iOS 16.4 beta yet, it comes with a range of new features and changes including new emoji, always-on display automation, Safari/browser capabilities, fresh Apple Music animations, and more.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 public beta 2 or iPadOS 16.4 public beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac

