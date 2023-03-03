Deals: Apple accessory sale, 10.9-inch iPad at $50 off low, official MagSafe gear from $31, more

If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! On tap today as we head into the weekend, our pals over at 9to5Toys have a fresh batch of Apple price cuts. Kicking things off is a massive Apple 3-day sale at Best Buy that’s marking down first party accessories. Joining the add-ons are the devices themselves, with an Amazon low on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad at $50 off. Plus, the first chance to save on the official MagSafe Battery Pack in several months at $79. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad at Amazon low

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering only the third discounts to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad. Now starting at $399 shipped for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model, you’re looking at $50 in savings courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy. Multiple colorways are available, and today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since back in December. It’s right down at the all-time low, as well. Elevated storage capacity offerings are also on sale at $50 off, not to mention the Wi-Fi + Cellular models receiving much of the same price cuts.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best Buy launches 3-day Apple accessory sale

Amongst all of the other price cuts that have gone live this morning in our Apple guide, Best Buy is now launching a 3-day Apple sale. Delivering discounts across everything from the flagship devices and accessories already covered in our guide to accessories and more, Amazon is matching just about everything. These are all at the lowest prices of the year at least, if not landing at the best discounts period.

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $139.99. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is the second-best price at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the lowest in over a month, too. The full-sized model is also getting in on the savings, dropping down to $159.99. This is $19 off the going rate and delivering a new all-time low as the first notable discount.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees first discount in months

Heading into the weekend, Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack for the very first time this year. Delivering the first chance to save since back over Black Friday, the usual $99 going rate has now been cut down to $79. Courtesy of the retailer, this is the third-best discount to date at $20 off while coming within $5 of our previous holiday mention.

Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your new iPhone 14 with Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger for less. Right now you can drop the 15W magnetic power pad down to $31 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is only marking the second discount of the year. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $1 and is the best we’ve seen since back in November around the Thanksgiving Week shopping festivities.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

