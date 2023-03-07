Kensington launches MagPro Privacy Screen for MacBook Air, options for iMac and Studio Display

Kensington is out with three new additions to its privacy screen lineup for Apple’s computers. Those include the MagPro Elite Privacy Screen for the 2022 MacBook Air with more traditional privacy screens for the M1 iMac and Studio Display.

Kensington announced the new privacy screens for Apple’s Macs and Studio Display in a press release this afternoon:

“The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data through visual hacking from laptops and computer screens.”

As the name conveys, the MagPro Elite Privacy Screen for MacBook Air attaches magnetically to make it easy to use when you want and remove instantly when you don’t. And you can leave the Privacy Screen attached when closing your MacBook Air.

It’s priced at $54.99. While it’s showing up on Kensington’s website, it’s not available just yet for purchase. Kensington also makes the MagPro Elite Privacy Screens for the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Kensington says the new Privacy Screens for the 24-inch M1 iMac and 27-inch Studio Display have the same key features as the version for the MacBook Air/Pro except they do not have the MagPro magnetic attachment (likely making them adhesive based).

They aren’t showing up yet on Kensington’s site but they should appear soon. The company didn’t share pricing details but its previous iMac Privacy Screens cost $99-139. So the new models for the M1 iMac and Studio Display may be in the same range.

Kensington Privacy Screen features:

Limits Viewing Angle – Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings.

– Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings. Blue Light Reduction – Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns.

– Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns. Low Reflective Coating – Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity.

– Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity. Reversible Viewing – One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor.

– One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor. Seamless Magnetic Attachment – MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens for MacBook conveniently and easily attach to, and detach from, the MacBook frame without the use of adhesives. Even with the privacy screen attached, the MacBook can close completely to enter sleep mode.