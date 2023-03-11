Spring has sprung, and so have the offers on portable solar generators in the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, which kicks off on March 7. There’s no better time to stock up on the must-haves for spring camping, hiking, picnicking, and more.

Spring is the time to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and BLUETTI has rolled out savings on a wide selection of power stations and solar panels. BLUETTI’s clean energy storage solutions are great all-rounders: They’re equally as good for power needs at home as they are on an exciting RV road trip adventure.

Home backup – BLUETTI AC500 + B300S

The AC500 and B300S system is designed for home backup and off-grid power. It comes with a built-in 5000W (10,000W surge) inverter and a B300S LFP battery with a capacity of 3072Wh, extendable to 18.4kWh with six modules. This huge capacity and its UPS capability gives travelers peace of mind when they’re away from home for several days. Once outages occur, AC500 can detect and switch over in 20 minutes to keep the house running as usual. So there’s no need to rush home to check that the fridge, fish tank, and security cameras have power. Moreover, BLUETTI app can provide real-time monitoring.

Featuring an efficient MPPT controller, the AC500 accepts solar input of up to 2400W on top of its ultra-fast 3000W AC charging. When AC and solar charge together, it reaches 5400W max input, charging this big machine in no time.

Starter portable power – BLUETTI EB3A

At about 10 pounds, the BLUETTI EB3A is compact and portable, so great for outdoor camping and short trips. It’s rated for up to 600W and a 1200W surge wattage, enough to power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras, and even slow cookers. It stores 268W in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2,500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

Outdoor enthusiasts won’t have to search for power outlets in the backcountry with this little power box on hand. EB3A can power a 10W light for 22 hours, a 60W car fridge for four hours, and an 80W TV for three hours straight. On a full charge, it will power a 60Wh laptop for four hours. When connected to solar panels for max 200W charging, the EB3A allows longer outdoor stays. Plus, the BLUETTI app allows users to monitor and control the EB3A in real time from anywhere.

Advanced portable power – BLUETTI EB70S

This portable powerhouse is ideal for camping, traveling, overlanding, and other outdoor adventures. The EB70S is updated in output, 800W continuous and 1400W surge, and a larger capacity of 716Wh. It can power up to 12 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. A single charge will run a 75W television and a 90W mini fridge for over eight hours. Even if it runs out of power, fast solar and in-car charging can quickly replenish it. There will always be plenty of power on the go.

Off-grid living backup – AC300 & B300

Featuring a 3000W inverter with 16 outputs, the AC300 is modular in design. Connect four 3072Wh B300 expansion batteries for a whopping 12288Wh capacity. Whether it’s building a vanlife power system or providing enough power for glamping, DIY, gardening and more, the AC300+B300 combo will exceed expectations.

Power cuts drive people mad, fearing spoiled food in fridges and piles of smelly laundry. Fortunately, this won’t happen with the AC300 and B300, which can run a 700W refrigerator for 3.7 hours and a 500W washing machine for 5.2 hours.

All-rounder mobile power – AC200MAX

Following on from the popular AC200P, the AC200 Max takes the technology to the next level, offering the option to expand with additional battery modules via a D050S connection cable, such as two B230s at 6,144Wh and two B300s at 8,192Wh. Standalone, it has 2,048Wh in its belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets and two top-mounted wireless charging pads. It’s a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out.

Top pick for all-in-one power – AC200P

Packed with a 2000W inverter and 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery, the AC200P is compact and portable for outdoor activities and emergency backup. Its capacity can also be extended to 4048Wh and 5072Wh, respectively, when connected to the B230 or B300. Seventeen versatile outlets ensure that any device can be charged in time.

Solar panels – PV120, PV200, PV350

BLUETTI panels use monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. Covered with ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box, they’re designed to withstand all scratches and splashes. They’re also easy to store and transport, thanks to their fold-and-go design. Solar panels are a must-have when you’re enjoying the great outdoors, as they provide endless clean energy for use whenever it’s needed.

