Apple TV+ wins Best Animated Short Film at 2023 Oscars

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 13 2023 - 2:43 am PT
For the 2022 Oscars, Apple TV+ had a landslide presence, becoming the first streaming service to win prestigious Best Picture award for CODA. This season was a much more muted affair for the streamer, with Apple’s film slate lacking anything substantive aside from Emancipation, which was tainted by the Will Smith association.

Nevertheless, last night, Apple TV+ picked up Best Animated Short Film for its original film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse was a coproduction between Apple and the BBC, based on the popular children’s novel by Charlie Mackesy. The 30-minute short premiered worldwide on Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

Last night’s Oscar award wins were dominated by an acting sweep for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the A24 hit. Everything Everywhere All at Once walked away with a total of seven wins, including Best Picture.

Apple went into the night with two nominations, Best Animated Film and Best Supporting Actor — for Brian Tyree-Henry in Causeway. The latter title was won by Ke Huy Quan, for his performance in the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Apple will likely have a much bigger presence at next year’s Oscars. Its film slate for 2023 is much stronger than 2022, including Martin Scorsese’s $200m Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Ridley Scott’s Napoleon (starring Joaquin Phoenix) is also expected to be released later this year.

