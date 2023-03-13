Here’s how much longer iPhone 14 Pro Max battery lasts compared to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra [Video]

Following up after speed and drop tests with the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, PhoneBuff is back with a battery showdown. The flagship iPhone was indeed able to keep its battery life crown, here’s how much longer it lasted.

Things have been close between Apple and Samsung’s flagship smartphones in PhoneBuff’s speed and drop tests.

It was more or less a tie for the speed test and the S23 Ultra took a bit less damage when dropped compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, both completed the four rounds of drops and remained mostly functional.

Now, PhoneBuff has put the two phones through a rigorous battery test. While the S23 Ultra has an advantage with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 4,323 mAh, the latter has the advantage of custom-designed hardware and software.

As for other specs, iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, while the S23 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen. Both have variable refresh rates from 1-120Hz although the S23 Ultra has a bit higher resolution of 1440 x 3088 compared to the 14 Pro Max’s 1290 x 2796.

In the end, the iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasted the S23 Ultra by 38 minutes with the former running for a total of 27 hours and 44 minutes and the latter dying after 27 hours and 6 minutes.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung S23 Ultra battery test

Check out the full video for all the details:

