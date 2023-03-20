Apple Pay appears to be live in South Korea ahead of iOS 16.4

Michael Potuck  | Mar 20 2023
Apple Pay launching in South Korea with iOS 16.3

Last month we discovered that Apple Pay support in South Korea was set to be enabled in iOS 16.4. With the public release coming soon, it was possible Apple was waiting for that launch. However, arriving sooner, it looks like support for Apple’s contactless payment is now live in the country.

Spotted by Aaron and shared on Twitter, Apple’s website in Korea states:

Currently, you can add Apple Pay-enabled Visa, MasterCard, and domestic-only credit and debit cards issued by the following card issuers in South Korea: Domestic-only cards can only be added in the card issuer’s app.

– Hyundai Card

Some card issuers do not support some card types. This list will also be updated when a card issuer is added. Please contact your card issuer for support for your card.

For now, Hyundai Card is the only option but as noted, Apple will update the supported bank list on this page when more options are added.

There was previously talk of Apple Pay launching with a one-year Hyundai Card exclusive deal but that appears to not have gone through. While Hyundai Card is the first launch partner in South Korea, it looks like Apple is free to add other partners at any time.

Aaron also shared code confirming the set-up process being enabled for Apple Pay. The launch comes after Apple was expected to launch support for Apple Pay back in November last year.

You can check out the full list of countries that support Apple Pay in the official support document.

