iPhone 15 Pro design leak corroborates revamped mute and volume buttons

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will have new unified volume buttons and a new “pressing type” mute button. Now, freshly-leaked CAD files have corroborated our report and offered a closer look at the new design.

New button design for iPhone 15 Pro

In our exclusive report on March 3, we explained:

According to our source, who’s familiar with making certified accessories for Apple products, the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the separate volume up and volume down buttons for a new single button that works both ways depending on where the user presses it. In addition, the source told us that the classic mute switch will be replaced by a new “pressing type button,” which suggests that the button will also be capacitive and users will have to force press it to put the phone into silent mode.

Images and video shared to Twitter by reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro show off a previously unseen iPhone 15 Pro CAD drawing. In this leak, we can clearly see the new design of the volume buttons and the mute switch.

In the video, you can clearly see the new unified volume buttons. Instead of two separate buttons for increasing and decreasing the volume levels, there’s a single capacitive button. You can also see the new mute button design, which replaces the previous mute switch. The video also corroborates a smaller camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This year’s phones will adopt new solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the Home button introduced with iPhone 7. This means that the buttons will no longer have moving parts and will identify the pressure level to work.

Finally, CAD files shared today also seem to show that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won’t add the new mute button design. Instead, those devices will retain the old switch-style design.

