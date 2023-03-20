SwitchBuddy for iOS updated with complete game database, customizable gallery, more

The handy Nintendo Switch companion app SwitchBuddy has released an update today. After gaining upcoming game release dates and a countdown widget in January, SwitchBuddy now has a complete game database with search, enhanced discovery, a customizable gallery, and more.

Four changes come with the latest SwitchBuddy release. Headlining version 3.1.5 is the complete Switch database. It includes over 8,000 games that you can find through search. The games tab has also been updated to highlight “great games in curated collections.”

Another improvement is more flexibility for the gallery feature that stores game captures. Now you can name the groups and more easily navigate between them thanks to a new “jump menu.”

SwitchBuddy now allows users to store Nintendo Friend Codes and for SwitchBuddy+ subscribers, there’s a new calendar widget “that utilizes the large system size to show the calendar for the current month with game releases for the user’s favorite games.”

You can download SwitchBuddy 3 for free from the App Store now. An optional $18/year subscription or a one-time $27 purchase is available to track more than five games, unlock in-app themes and alternate app icons, get all the widgets, and support independent developer Filip Němeček’s great work 😁.

SwitchBuddy 3.1.5 full release notes:

Games database

Nintendo Switch companion app SwitchBuddy got another significant update focused mainly on the games-related feature. The app database now has over 8000 Switch games that can be searched, and in the future, there will be more ways to discover new games.

The “Games” tab now also highlights great games in curated collections. For example, currently, there are collections with *top-rated games on Metacritic, kart racers, free-to-play *and more. These are aimed more towards casual gamers that do not follow Nintendo-related news regularly.

Gallery organization

The in-app Gallery, which shows transferred game captures grouped by games, can be further organized by naming these groups. Users can also quickly navigate among the named groups with the new “jump menu” making it easy to find just the screenshots they are looking for.

Calendar widget

For SwitchBuddy+ subscribers, there is a new calendar widget that utilizes the large system size to show the calendar for the current month with game releases for the user’s favorite games.

Option to easily share Friend Code

And lastly, users can save their Nintendo Friend Code in SwitchBuddy to have it always handy to show friends. The app also generates QR code allowing anyone to scan it with their device and send a friend request.