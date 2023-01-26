SwitchBuddy for iOS updated with upcoming games and release countdown widgets

Nintendo Switch companion app SwitchBuddy has been a handy way to transfer screenshots/videos and keep up with Switch news on iPhone. Now the app has received a major update with a new Games section to track upcoming releases complete with countdown widgets.

The major new feature of SwitchBuddy 3 is the Games tab that lets you browse and favorite upcoming Switch releases – powered by IGDB – and also create iPhone widgets for a fun countdown experience.

Each game profile includes screenshots, trailers, and links to more info. Release dates are region-aware if you allow the app to use your location. You can use a grid or list view with games organized by month and share games easily with universal links (Android version in the works).

Favorite a game in the new Games tab and a countdown widget will be available on iPhone. There are small and medium-sized widgets with each one including the game cover, release date, and days remaining until launch.

You can download SwitchBuddy 3 for free from the App Store now. An optional $18/year subscription is available to track more than five games and unlocks in-app themes and alternate app icons – and of course, supports independent developer Filip Němeček’s continued work 😁.

SwitchBuddy 3 full release notes:

# Game releases

Users can view upcoming games in a grid or a list. Games are grouped by months for a quick orientation and feature-rich detail pages with screenshots, trailers, and links for more information.

Release dates are region-aware. Based on the device’s location, our backend server returns the correct release date for a given game.

Games can be shared via universal links, and sharing will work across platforms once the new update is available for Android.

#Countdown widgets (iOS 15+)

Users can favorite games for easy access later. Favoriting games also make them available for countdown Home Screen widgets. These are small and medium sizes, featuring game covers and days until release.

# Other improvements

Alongside the Games section, this update brings a few quality-of-life improvements to other parts of the app. Users can resize gallery thumbnails and view screenshots in landscape orientation.

Users can configure news articles to open in-app or via the default browser. The same preference applies to YouTube videos.

Themes selection now offers a compact layout to more easily see and visually compare the different themes.

# SwitchBuddy+ Subscription

To make the app’s future development sustainable, version 3 launches an optional Plus subscription, priced at 18$ / year.

Subscribing removes the limit of five favorite games and unlocks bonus in-app themes and extra alternate icons.

