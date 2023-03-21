ECOVACS T10 OMNI is a new next-level AI robot that deep cleans your floor – and it’s on sale

We’re all familiar with robotic vacuum cleaners. There are also robotic mops. The folks at ECOVACS make robots that do both. Meet the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop combo – a powerful new AI workhorse that leaves floors spotless – and you can get it on sale until March 30.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 vacuums and mops using its all-in-one OMNI station. Its smart technology cleans floors with a four-stage system:

Sweeps with dual-side brushes

Rolls with a floating main brush

Has powerful 5000Pa suction power

And mops with the OZMO™ 2.0 rotating mopping system

Inside the OMNI station is a 4L clean-water tank, a 4L waste-water tank, a 3L dust bag, and a hot-air mop dryer. It has auto empty – and it can hold 60 days of dirt.

The industry-first ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI has TrueMapping 2.0 and Navigation. Just download the app to your iPhone and 3D map your home by tapping the furniture on the map so the robot knows to clean either underneath or around objects. The app features Area Cleaning, No-go Zone, No-mop Zone, and Selective Room Cleaning options, and you can create individual cleaning plans for each room.

Don’t worry if you forget to pick up your dirty socks – the DEEBOT T10 can actively identify 30 household objects when it’s on the move with AIVI 3.0 recognition and avoidance.

If you change your mind about what you want it to do, then tell its AI voice assistant YIKO what you want instead with an “OK YIKO.”

The robot can vacuum with a strong suction power of up to 28kPa – that’s a step up from its sister product, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI-BLACK Cleaning Robot, which has a suction power of up to 21kPa.

When it’s finished, it returns to the OMNI station and automatically empties its dustbin. Then it heads back out again to mop the floors; when it’s done, it returns to the OMNI station, automatically washes its mop heads, and then dries them with hot air.

If you want to come home from work to clean floors, the robotic vacuum mop can be scheduled for specific times using the app. Got young children in the house? It has a child lock. It’s also Alexa and Google Home support.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10’s price drops to $899.99 until March 30, and the lucky first 300 customers will get one buddy kit set – that’s brushes and a filter – one mopping pad, and one dustbag, for free – and together that bundle is worth nearly $150 (just add it to your cart from the Amazon page).

Don’t wait til April! Because after this special launch, the ECOVACS will sell for its original price of $1,199.99.

Buy the ECOVACS DEEPBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop combo here.

Photos: ECOVACS