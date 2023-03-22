BenQ launches 27- and 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K USB-C Designer Monitors

BenQ has released its latest displays today. The two new 27-inch Ergo Arm Designer Monitors and 32-inch version feature a 4K resolution, USB-C connectivity with up to 90W pass-through power, 95% DCI P3 color space, a built-in flexible mounting arm, and more at affordable price points.

BenQ’s 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitor (PD2706UA) comes as an upgrade over the older BenQ PD2705U and is the smaller sibling to the new 32-inch version.

Along with the new 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K Monitor, BenQ has launched a version without DCI P3 support and a bit slower charging (a new PD2705UA), plus a 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitor (PD3205UA).

The new releases bring a number of improvements like the versatile “Ergo Arm,” faster charging, optional DCI P3 support (on the PD2706UA only), and more in the $600-750 range.

BenQ 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K (PD2706UA) specs

27-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)

16:9 aspect ratio

USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery 1x USB-C input 1x USB-C input/output 1x HDMI 2.0 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse

250-350 nits brightness

163 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10

95% DCI P3/99% sRGB

178-degree viewing angle

5 ms response time

2x 2.5W built-in speakers

Flexible Ergo Arm

Price: $629.99 – pre-orders available from BenQ

The new PD2705UA is almost identical but at $599.99, you miss out on DCI P3 support and get 65W power delivery instead of 90W. You can pick that up from BenQ or BH Photo now.

BenQ 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K (PD3205UA) specs

31.5-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)

16:9 aspect ratio

USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery 1 x USB-C (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input/Output 1 x USB-C (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output 1x HDMI 2.0 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse

250-350 nits brightness

139 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10

99% sRGB

178-degree viewing angle

5 ms response time

2x 2.5W built-in speakers

Flexible Ergo Arm

Price: $749.99 – available now from BenQ or BH Photo

What do you think? Are these compelling new monitors with the specs and prices?

