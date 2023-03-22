 Skip to main content

BenQ launches 27- and 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K USB-C Designer Monitors

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 22 2023 - 10:03 am PT
BenQ Ergo 4K USB-C monitor

BenQ has released its latest displays today. The two new 27-inch Ergo Arm Designer Monitors and 32-inch version feature a 4K resolution, USB-C connectivity with up to 90W pass-through power, 95% DCI P3 color space, a built-in flexible mounting arm, and more at affordable price points.

BenQ’s 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitor (PD2706UA) comes as an upgrade over the older BenQ PD2705U and is the smaller sibling to the new 32-inch version.

Along with the new 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K Monitor, BenQ has launched a version without DCI P3 support and a bit slower charging (a new PD2705UA), plus a 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitor (PD3205UA).

The new releases bring a number of improvements like the versatile “Ergo Arm,” faster charging, optional DCI P3 support (on the PD2706UA only), and more in the $600-750 range.

BenQ 27-inch Ergo Arm 4K (PD2706UA) specs

  • 27-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery
    • 1x USB-C input
    • 1x USB-C input/output
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
    • 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input
    • 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output
    • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse
  • 250-350 nits brightness
  • 163 PPI
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • HDR10
  • 95% DCI P3/99% sRGB
  • 178-degree viewing angle
  • 5 ms response time
  • 2x 2.5W built-in speakers
  • Flexible Ergo Arm
  • Price: $629.99 – pre-orders available from BenQ

The new PD2705UA is almost identical but at $599.99, you miss out on DCI P3 support and get 65W power delivery instead of 90W. You can pick that up from BenQ or BH Photo now.

BenQ 32-inch Ergo Arm 4K (PD3205UA) specs

  • 31.5-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery
    • 1 x USB-C (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input/Output
    • 1 x USB-C (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
    • 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input
    • 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output
    • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse
  • 250-350 nits brightness
  • 139 PPI
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • HDR10
  • 99% sRGB
  • 178-degree viewing angle
  • 5 ms response time
  • 2x 2.5W built-in speakers
  • Flexible Ergo Arm
  • Price: $749.99 – available now from BenQ or BH Photo

What do you think? Are these compelling new monitors with the specs and prices? Share your thoughts in the comments!

We’ve also got a guide on the difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt monitors:

BenQ

