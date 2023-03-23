Apple Pencil 2 hits $90 in Thursday’s best deals, Apple Watch Link Bracelets from $236, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for grabs courtesy of 9to5Toys, with a series of Apple price cuts on tap. Leading the way to join all of the iPad discounts earlier in the week is the Apple Pencil 2 at $90. It is complemented by the OG Apple Pencil with USB-C adapter at $80. Not to mention, rare discounts on official Apple Watch Link Bracelets from $236 and the best price of the year on AirPods 2 at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 complements all of this week’s iPad deals at $90

After we’ve seen discounts land across nearly the entire iPad lineup go on sale over the past few days, Amazon is marking down pricing on the companion Apple Pencil 2. Marked down thanks to the second-best discount to date, you’re now looking at an $90 sale price. This is down from $129 in order to land within $1 of the all-time low. The $39 in savings has only been beaten twice before this year, too. Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover feature that just rolled out on the new M2 iPad Pros, too.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $80 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $19 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Official Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $236

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s most premium Apple Watch bands. The official Link Bracelets elevate the look of your wearable, and now pricing starts at $236 for the 38mm Silver styling. That’s down from $349 and delivering a new all-time low at 25% off. It’s the first discount of the year and beats our previous mention from nearly a year ago by $15. The 38mm Space Black model is also on sale and resting at $297, following a discount down from $449. This 34% markdown is the second-best price we’ve seen, too. As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models.

Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value at $90

Verizon Wireless is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $90. While you’d more regularly pay $129, today’s offer amounts to $39 in savings and lands at the best price of the year. It undercuts the competing Amazon price cut by $9 and is matching the Black Friday price from last fall.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

