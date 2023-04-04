 Skip to main content

Apple unveils the barricade of its first retail store in India ahead of opening this month

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 4 2023 - 10:25 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple unveils the barricade of its first retail store in India ahead of opening this month

Apple is about to open its first retail store in India. After multiple delays, a recent report revealed that the Apple Store located in Mumbai is expected to open later this month. Ahead of the opening day, Apple has shared the first image of the store’s barricade, as well as a special wallpaper to celebrate the occasion.

Here’s the first image of Apple BKC in Mumbai, India

Named Apple BKC because of its location in the business and residential district Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the store will be located in the premium Jio World Drive Mall. Although Apple is yet to confirm the details, the store is reported to have about 22,000 square feet and a flagship architecture, similar to other Apple Stores located in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.

While we are yet to see the final design of the store, Apple has given us a preview of its facade covered by a barricade inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The artwork has “colorful interpretations of the decals” combined with illustrations of many Apple products and services. There’s also a bright “Hello Mumbai” message for those passing by the location of the new store.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Apple has created special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac based on the illustrations of the barricade. Also, there’s a special version of the Apple logo designed for the store. The company is also promoting a special Apple Music playlist featuring “sounds of Mumbai.”

Apple unveils the barricade of its first retail store in India ahead of opening this month

Last month, Apple opened a new retail store in South Korea’s Gangnam District with a unique glass facade. Unfortunately, Apple is yet to confirm when exactly the first Apple Store in India will be open to the public. A report from the Economic Times suggests that some Apple executives including retail chief Deirdre O’Brien will be there for the grand opening.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Stores

Apple Stores

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.