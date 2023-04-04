Apple unveils the barricade of its first retail store in India ahead of opening this month

Apple is about to open its first retail store in India. After multiple delays, a recent report revealed that the Apple Store located in Mumbai is expected to open later this month. Ahead of the opening day, Apple has shared the first image of the store’s barricade, as well as a special wallpaper to celebrate the occasion.

Here’s the first image of Apple BKC in Mumbai, India

Named Apple BKC because of its location in the business and residential district Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the store will be located in the premium Jio World Drive Mall. Although Apple is yet to confirm the details, the store is reported to have about 22,000 square feet and a flagship architecture, similar to other Apple Stores located in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.

While we are yet to see the final design of the store, Apple has given us a preview of its facade covered by a barricade inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The artwork has “colorful interpretations of the decals” combined with illustrations of many Apple products and services. There’s also a bright “Hello Mumbai” message for those passing by the location of the new store.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Apple has created special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac based on the illustrations of the barricade. Also, there’s a special version of the Apple logo designed for the store. The company is also promoting a special Apple Music playlist featuring “sounds of Mumbai.”

Last month, Apple opened a new retail store in South Korea’s Gangnam District with a unique glass facade. Unfortunately, Apple is yet to confirm when exactly the first Apple Store in India will be open to the public. A report from the Economic Times suggests that some Apple executives including retail chief Deirdre O’Brien will be there for the grand opening.