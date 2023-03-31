 Skip to main content

Apple opens new store in South Korea’s Gangnam District with unique glass facade

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 31 2023 - 10:05 am PT
Earlier this week, Apple shared some photos of its new retail store in South Korea’s Gangnam District. Now the company’s fourth store in the Asian country is finally open to the public, and it welcomes customers with a unique glass facade that changes appearance during the day.

New Apple Gangnam store is now open

As detailed by Apple on its website, Apple Gangnam features a “uniquely designed double-height façade with a completely new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom.” Because of this, the appearance of the facade changes during different times of the day or even according to the current season.

The entire store was built with materials from the region, including the tables, wood feature wall, logo, facade glass, stone walls, and flooring. Just like other Apple retail stores, the new Apple Gangnam store runs on 100 percent renewable energy as part of the company’s plans to neutralize carbon emissions by 2030.

The first customers to visit the new Apple Store in South Korea were presented with exclusive gifts. In addition, they were also able to participate in special Today at Apple sessions featuring K-pop group NewJeans from ADOR. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien was there to welcome customers.

Of course, Apple Gangnam offers services such as in-store pickup and technical support.

Apple Gangnam opened today in the heart of Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. This new space invites customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, and receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable specialists.

You can check out some of the pictures from the opening day of the new store below:

