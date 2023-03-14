Download Apple’s slick new wallpapers celebrating its new Seoul store

Apple is preparing to open a brand new retail store in Seoul, South Korea, and to celebrate, it has shared some sharp new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here’s how to download the light energy Apple wallpapers.

Spotted by Basic Apple Guy, Apple’s new Gangnam retail store is set to open on March 31. Here’s how the company describes the latest location (via Apple Translate):

Gangnam-daero, always full of colorful lights and energetic energy, Apple Gangnam is newly built in the center of the city. Colorful creative inspiration to start the race this place is waiting for you.

The fun new wallpapers shared by Apple feature a colorful light energy to make up the Apple logo.

How to download the Apple Gangnam wallpapers

Head to Apple’s Gangnam landing page on whichever device you’d like to use the wallpaper

Swipe down a bit and click/tap on the text “다운로드하기” to the right of the image of the wallpapers You can use Google or Apple Translate to see the “Downloading” button

Now you can right-click and save the wallpaper on Mac or long-press and save on iPhone/iPad

Alternatively, Basic Apple Guy has all of them to download free here

Here’s what you’re looking for:

Speaking of awesome wallpapers. Basic Apple Guy just launched his “Big Starry Sur” wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As the name alludes, it blends Apple’s Big Sur design wallpaper with the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Here are a few more of his recent creations: