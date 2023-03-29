Apple Gangnam store opens on Friday; unique facade that changes appearance

A few preview photos of the latest Apple Store have been shared, ahead of the opening of Apple Gangnam on Friday, March 31. It will be Apple’s fourth store in South Korea.

The new store features what Apple says is a unique facade that changes in appearance across the course of the day, and across seasons …

The store is also designed with locally sourced materials.

Located in the historically rich and fast-moving neighborhood of Gangnam in Seoul, Apple Gangnam features a uniquely designed double-height façade with a completely new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom and shifts in appearance during different times of day or seasons. Apple Gangnam is designed with materials sourced from the region, including the tables, wood feature wall, logo, façade glass, stone walls, and flooring. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Gangnam and Apple’s operations in South Korea run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

Apple’s first store in the home city of rival Samsung opened back in 2018. Based on the iPhone maker’s “town squares” concept, Apple Garosugil was intended to transform the shopping area. This was followed by Apple Myeongdong almost exactly a year ago, and Apple Jamsil at Lotte World Mall in December.

The store will also feature a unique opportunity for visitors to experience Spatial Audio.

Beginning April 1, music fans will be able to experience the magic of Spatial Audio in a limited-time Pop-Up Studio, featuring rising K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. On Friday and Saturday evenings — on the hour, every hour from 5-7 p.m. — attendees will be treated to a special listening session featuring their hit track “OMG (Apple Music Edition).” During the 15-minute session, participants will experience the industry-leading sound quality of Spatial Audio. The version of the song will be available only on Apple Music.

You can listen to the track – and a curated selection of other songs Apple says “encapsulates the neighborhood’s energy of creative inspiration” – in an Apple Music Playlist.

Apple Gangnam’s grand opening is at 5 p.m. on Friday, with pre-registration required to attend. It opens to all on Saturday morning. Check out the other photos below.

The first Apple Store in India is likely next in line. After many years of planning and negotiation with the government, the store is expected to finally open next month.