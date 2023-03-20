Apple set to open first retail store in India next month, followed quickly by its second

The opening of Apple’s first retail in India has been years in the making and has faced countless delays. According to a new report from the Economic Times, however, Apple is finally on track to open its flagship store in India sometime in April.

The first Apple Store in India will be located in Mumbai at the premium Jio World Drive mall. It will come in at over 22,000 square feet and is described as a “retail landmark, similar to Apple’s outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.”

Shortly after the opening of the first store in Mumbai, Apple will reportedly open its second store in Delhi. This location is on track to open sometime between April and June, according to “industry executives” cited by the Economic Times. This store will be located in the Select Citywalk mall in Saket and will be over 10,000 square feet.

The report explains:

“Fitouts are completed for both the stores,” the person said. “In fact, the fitout was completed for the Delhi store ahead of the Mumbai one.” “But since Mumbai will be the flagship Apple Store in India, it will open first next month. The Delhi one will open soon after,” said the industry executive.

Over the last several years, Apple has put an increasingly large focus on India as one of its biggest sales markets. The company is also rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country. A report last year suggested that a quarter of all iPhones could be made in India by 2025, and a later one indicated that this could rise to half of all iPhones by 2027.

Just last week, a report revealed that AirPods will be manufactured in India for the first time as soon as next year.

The report from the Economic Times indicates that Apple executives including retail chief Deirdre O’Brien will be there. It’s unclear whether Tim Cook will make an appearance, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he does.

