Latest ‘Today at Apple’ session lets you ‘Believe’ you can create a Ted Lasso poster with iPad and Apple Pencil

Ahead of the debut of Ted Lasso season three next week, Apple has announced a new Today at Apple session focused on the award-winning Apple TV+ series.” During these sessions, which kick off this week, attendees “will create their own version of Coach Lasso’s locker room sign using Apple Pencil on iPad.”

This new session, entitled Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster, kicks off this week at Apple Store locations around the world. You can check availability and make a reservation via Apple’s website.

Apple says:

Beginning this week, customers around the world can drop in to an Apple Store for a fun, new Today at Apple session in celebration of the third season of Ted Lasso. During the “Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster,” attendees will create their own version of Coach Lasso’s locker room sign using Apple Pencil on iPad. The interactive experience is part of the Today at Apple program, which offers free, daily in-store sessions that empower customers to unleash their creativity and make the most of their devices.

Apple also held the official Apple TV+ preimere event for Ted Lasso season three last night. The full cast of the show was in attendence, alongside Apple exectuives inlcuding Tim Cook.

Ted Lasso season three premieres on March 15 on Apple TV+. The season is twelve episodes and will conclude on May 31.

The Greyhounds are back! Can’t wait for everyone to see Ted Lasso Season 3. #WeAreRichmond pic.twitter.com/YGma7lFapQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 8, 2023