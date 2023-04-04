PayPal officially launches Apple Pay support for small businesses

PayPal has announced that it is now rolling out Apple Pay as a checkout option for small businesses. This means that small businesses using PayPal’s “complete payments solution” online can now offer Apple Pay as a payment option during their checkout flow.

PayPal first detailed its plans to adopt Apple Pay support last year as part of its roadmap of “strategic initiatives and business updates” for 2023. In a press release today, the company announced that Apple Pay support is now rolling out for small businesses online.

The option to enable Apple Pay for checkout is available to small businesses that use PayPal’s “complete payments solution” platform. This is the unbranded checkout flow that many small businesses use and it’s different than the branded checkout page. Essentially, this means that small businesses using PayPal as the backend for their payment processing can now enable Apple Pay.

Small businesses that are leveraging PayPal’s complete payments solution will now be able to accept Apple Pay alongside a variety of other popular payment options. Apple Pay offers their customers an easy, secure and private way to pay online and in-apps when using Apple devices. “The retail landscape is constantly evolving and SMBs need access to a range of tools to help them drive sales, cut costs and protect themselves and their customers from fraud,” said Nitin Prabhu, VP, Merchant Experiences and Payment Solutions, PayPal. “With our complete payments solution, small businesses can get access to all of these tools with one integration.”

At launch, the ability to pay with Apple Pay through PayPal’s unbranded checkout flow is available only for one-time transactions. The company says that recurring payment support will be added soon.

