9to5Mac Happy Hour 428: watchOS 10 rumors, Weather app woes, and why an Apple Passwords app would be a good idea

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 6 2023 - 9:40 am PT
Benjamin and Chance take a look at this week’s news, including rumors of significant UI updates to watchOS, Weather app stability woes, and the reasons why a dedicated Apple Passwords app would make sense. And the Steve Jobs Archive announces its first published works.

