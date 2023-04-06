9to5Mac Happy Hour 428: watchOS 10 rumors, Weather app woes, and why an Apple Passwords app would be a good idea

Benjamin and Chance take a look at this week’s news, including rumors of significant UI updates to watchOS, Weather app stability woes, and the reasons why a dedicated Apple Passwords app would make sense. And the Steve Jobs Archive announces its first published works.

