 Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge is now rolling out DALL∙E based image generator to all users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 7 2023 - 3:32 pm PT
0 Comments
Microsoft Edge is now rolling out DALL∙E based image generator to all users

Last month, Microsoft announced that it would integrate its Bing search engine with OpenAI’s DALL∙E to let Edge web browser users generate images using text. While, at first, this feature was only available to a limited number of users, Microsoft confirmed this week that it is now rolling out the new Edge image generator to everyone.

Microsoft Edge’s Image Creator now available for everyone

According to a recent blog post from the company, the Image Creator feature is now available for all Microsoft Edge users on the desktop. This includes Windows, macOS, and Linux versions. For those unfamiliar, Image Creator uses DALL∙E (an artificial intelligence) models to create new images based on text commands.

Microsoft says users can use AI to help them create a “very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint.” To use the new feature, just click on the Image Creator icon in the sidebar of Microsoft Edge and type in what you want to generate. The generated image can be downloaded and used anywhere.

This feature will help you create images that don’t yet exist, powered by the very latest DALL∙E models from our partners at OpenAI, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar. If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need. 

The announcement comes after Microsoft Edge was also updated with ChatGPT integration. As a result, Bing search results now have answers to what you’re searching for instead of simply showing you links to other websites.

In addition to Image Creator, Microsoft Edge’s April update also adds some other new features. These include a new way to share files and notes between devices, a basic built-in image editor, and enhancements to Efficiency Mode to save even more battery life on laptops.

You can download Microsoft Edge for your computer for free via the Microsoft website.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.