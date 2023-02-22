Microsoft launches updated Bing, Edge, and Skype iOS apps with ChatGPT and voice input

After kicking off the launch of its new Bing experience on desktop last week to early adopters, Microsoft has released the new Bing and Edge iOS apps with its AI ChatGPT integration in preview. Along with that, the AI-powered Bing is available in the latest iOS Skype release.

Like the desktop refresh of Bing, the new ChatGPT experience in the iOS Bing and Edge apps is currently in preview for those who have enrolled and been accepted to try out the new capabilities. If you haven’t already, that means you’ll need to join the waitlist (or look for a pop-up in Microsoft’s latest iOS app updates).

Microsoft shared in a blog post today (via Windows Central) that “based on strong and positive product feedback and engagement, we’ve welcomed more than one million people in 169 countries off the waitlist into the preview. We continue to expand the preview to more people every day.”

ChatGPT available in Bing, Edge, and Skype for iOS and Android

Now the iOS and Android versions of Bing and Edge have been updated with the new experience. Along with ChatGPT for mobile, voice input is one of the new features plus Skype for iOS and Android is getting the same AI integration.

In this spirit of learning and continuing to build new capabilities, we’re excited to share today the preview release of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps. We’re beginning to roll out the incredible capabilities of the new Bing and Edge on your smartphone along with some exciting new features, such as voice input. In addition, we are creating a new chat experience, beginning with Skype, to enhance your social communications with your friends and family.

Again, to see the features show up in the iOS apps, you’ll need to have been accepted into the early preview.

Microsoft says it’s been getting positive feedback on the new AI features “with 71% of testers giving the new Bing a “thumbs up” on the new search and answers capabilities.”

But there have definitely been some unsettling experiences with Bing’s chatbot early on:

Highlighting a specific positive story, Microsoft shared about a father and son getting creative with the AI chatbot:

I recently learned about a father showing his son the new Bing, and together they discovered and created in a way not easily done with today’s search engines. They started off by creating sci-fi stories using simple prompts in chat, eventually leading to the development of a video game idea where Bing not only helped create a plot, but also generated the code to input directly into Scratch – a visual programming tool. In just a few queries, they captured the wonder and potential of the new Bing and Edge. We are hearing many similar stories on how the new Bing is helping people discover and create in ways previously not possible.

Early bug

For those testing out the new iOS app experience, Microsoft does warn about a bug: “In the first few days of testing these mobile experiences, you may occasionally find connectivity issues in low-bandwidth situations. We’re aware of the issue and are working on a fix.”

What do you think? Excited to try it out or is it a pass for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!