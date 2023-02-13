Microsoft starts rolling out ChatGPT integration for select users on desktop, iOS launching ‘soon’

After announcing its new Edge browser and updated Bing search engine that integrates a ChatGPT experience via OpenAI last week, Microsoft opened up a waitlist for the feature. Now the first users are getting access to the capability. However, it’s only on desktop for now with Microsoft saying iOS and Android support is not “ready yet.”

Along with the waitlist opening to sign up to be the first to try out the new Edge and Bing experiences boosted with AI, Microsoft’s iOS apps shot to the top of Apple’s App Store.

Microsoft didn’t give a clear expectation on when early adopters would be offered the chance to start using the new ChatGPT integration, but as it turns out, that’s started today.

Reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft started letting select users know this morning that the new experience is ready, but only for desktop at this point. The company says “we don’t have a mobile experience ready yet…” but it is in the works and should arrive “soon.”

Here’s the full statement Microsoft is emailing to early adopters:

We’re excited to give you access to an early preview of the new Bing – your Al-powered copilot for the web. As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn. We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet – – we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready. Thanks – we appreciate you, The Bing team

As we previously reported, Microsoft is allegedly giving users who download the Bing app or set Bing as their search default on a PC priority. The company has said “millions” of people on the waitlist will be invited to try the new AI integration “over the next few weeks.”

via Windows Latest

