Microsoft Bing rockets to the top of the App Store after announcing ChatGPT integration

Just one day after Microsoft announced its new Edge browser and updated Bing search engine that integrates a ChatGPT experience via OpenAI, Microsoft has seen a huge burst of demand. The Bing app and Edge browser for iOS have shot to the top of the App Store charts.

Reported by TechCrunch, Microsoft’s unveiling of its new AI capabilities powered by OpenAI in its Edge browser and Bing search have grabbed the interest of users.

Analytics from data.ai seen by TechCrunch show global downloads for the Bing app shot up 10x overnight. That’s pushed the Bing app to the 12th most popular across all free apps in Apple’s App Store and made it the second most popular free productivity app, only behind Gmail. Meanwhile, its Edge browser for iOS is now the number three app in the utility category.

TechCrunch notes the Bing app was previously ranked 160th in productivity apps and wasn’t even on Apple’s list at all for the overall free app chart.

While Microsoft officially launched the new web and search experiences with an integrated ChatGPT-like feature, you have to join a waitlist before getting access to the new smarts.

As shown above, when opening the Bing app on iPhone, you’ll see a banner on the main page asking if you’d like to join the waitlist for the new AI capabilities.

Microsoft is apparently giving users who download the Bing app or set Bing as their search default on a PC priority. The company has said “millions” of people on the waitlist will be invited to try the new AI integration “over the next few weeks.”

What do you think? Would an integrated ChatGPT-like experience be enough for you to switch browsers or search engines? Share your thoughts in the comments!

