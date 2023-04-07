 Skip to main content

Tetris Apple TV+ original slides in above Ted Lasso on top 10 streaming list

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 7 2023
Tetris Apple TV

Right after season three of Ted Lasso launched, it ranked as the fourth most popular streaming show or movie. Over the recent weeks, it’s remained in the top 10 but the new Apple TV+ movie Tetris has jumped ahead of Lasso.

Right after Ted Lasso season three became available, only three shows/movies across all platforms were streamed more according to data from Reelgood.

Now Reelgood’s data from the week of March 30 shows Lasso was able to hold onto its spot in the top 10, but it has dropped to 8th place.

However, another Apple TV+ original jumped onto the chart this week just above Lasso. Tetris starring Taron Egerton digs into the wild history of the hit puzzle game. After debuting on March 30, Reelgood says Tetris is now the 7th most popular streaming movie/show.

Taking the top three this time around were The Night Agent on Netflix, John Wick on Peacock, and Yellowjackets on Showtime.

Tetris and Ted Lasso were the only two Apple TV+ shows on the top 10 list. For more on the latest shows and movies on Apple TV+, check out our complete guide.

And here’s the full top 10 streaming content from Reelgood:

