The Tetris movie is streaming now on Apple TV+

Today, Apple TV+ premieres its new movie Tetris, starring Taron Egerton. Tetris tells the embattled story of acquiring the U.S. rights to the hit puzzle game, which was invented by a Russian. Therefore, getting the deal done involves tough negotiations amid Cold War tensions. Here’s how to watch.

Tetris is not a movie about the game itself; the Tetromino blocks are not the characters. The film is actually more like a biopic. It follows Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) in his quest to Russia to team up with the inventor of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov, in order to secure the rights to the game.

This entails clashing with the Russian government, when relations with the Soviets were already strained due to the Cold War. The true story of getting the rights has surprisingly dramatic and tense moments, although naturally the film version is exaggerated further, including a car chase sequence.

Tetris premiered earlier this month at SXSW, ahead of its arrival on Apple’s streaming service today. Critical reviews for the film have been generally positive, with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tetris marks the second Taron Egerton project for Apple TV+, following his critically-acclaimed role in miniseries Black Bird. Egerton is also preparing to start shooting another TV+ project later this year; ‘Firebug’.

How to watch Tetris

To watch Tetris, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription. Sign up here to get a seven-day free trial if you aren’t already subscribed.

Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device. You can get the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more platforms. If you are watching on a Windows PC or an Android device, you can also access the service through a web browser at tv.apple.com.

