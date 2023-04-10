Apple to open its first store in India on April 18 with second store coming right after

Apple recently confirmed that the first Apple Retail Store in India would be opened later this month. Now the company has confirmed that Apple BKC in Mumbai will open to the public on April 18. But more than that, Apple has also announced a second store in the country that will open on April 20, just two days after the first one.

Apple to open two new Apple Stores in India this month

Apple BKC will be the company’s first official store in India. The store is so named because of its location in the business and residential district Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. India’s first Apple Retail Store has about 22,000 square feet and a flagship architecture. A few days ago, the company unveiled the barricade of the new store, which is covered in a design inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art.

But surprisingly, that’s not all. Just two days after opening the first Apple Store in India, Apple will open its second store in the country – this time in Delhi. Named Apple Saket, the store will also have all the latest Apple products, plus support service and Today at Apple sessions.

According to the company, the two new retail stores mark a “significant expansion in India.”

Today Apple announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

Special wallpapers and playlists

To celebrate the opening of the new Apple BKC store, Apple has created special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company is also promoting a special Apple Music playlist featuring “sounds of Mumbai.” There are also wallpapers and a unique playlist to promote the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi.

Last month, Apple opened a new retail store in South Korea’s Gangnam Districtwith a unique glass facade. A report from the Economic Times suggests that some Apple executives including retail chief Deirdre O’Brien will be there for the grand opening. It won’t be a surprise if other Apple executives like CEO Tim Cook will be at the opening day of the first Apple Store in India.