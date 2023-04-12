Opera on iOS rolling out free VPN for all users

Following an early access program, Opera is rolling out its free VPN to all users on iOS. The service is available right within the iPhone/iPad browser and makes Opera the first to provide a free VPN across all platforms.

Opera shared the news in a press release:

With the addition of its VPN service to iOS, Opera becomes the first browser company to offer a built-in, free VPN on every platform. Opera’s VPN service requires no subscription, no logging into an account, and no additional extensions – users simply need to toggle a switch in the main menu to browse in peace, since the Opera Browser makes sure VPN traffic is encrypted and IP address is private.

To find the VPN – or see if it’s available on your device, head to the hamburger icon (triple line) in the bottom right corner of Opera for iOS. Then choose Settings and look for VPN at the top.

Along with the benefits of being built-in with no log-in, subscription, or extensions needed, Opera says its VPN is a no-log service to ensure user privacy and security.

Opera notes it may take a few weeks for the feature to roll out to all users worldwide.

Alongside the free VPN on iOS joining the same that’s been available on Opera for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android, the iOS browser has also received two more features.

“A Bookmarks feature will allow users to better organize their lives online, and coupled with Speed Dial ensure immediate access to what’s most important. And for football fans, a new Live Scores feature lands on the browser’s homepage. A scoreboard that displays the day’s matches – whether they are upcoming, in progress, or the final whistle has already gone – Live Scores will help users stay on top of the action worldwide.”

Learn more about the built-in free VPN on Opera’s website and in the short video below.

Opera is a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.