Deals: Anker MagSafe chargers from $56, official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band $83, more

All of Thursday’s best deals can be found below, thanks to our fine friends over at 9to5Toys. First on tap are a series of discounts on Anker’s MagGo iPhone 14 MagSafe accessories, which are joined by some fitting spring savings on the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band at $83. And if your M2 MacBook could use a desktop upgrade, Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro has dropped to a new $300 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s MagGo iPhone 14 MagSafe accessories on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is rolling out the red carpet on some discounts across its MagGo MagSafe charging lineup. Including at-home offerings for the desk and nightstand to portable power banks for taking some juice on the road, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A particular standout is delivering the best price of the year on Anker’s MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station at $96. Available in all three colorways, this hybrid accessory typically sells for $120 and is now on sale at the best price of the year. Those $24 in savings undercut our previous $103 mention by $7 in order to land at one of the best prices ever. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your iPhone 14, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design too.

Alongside the lead deal, today we’re also tracking another highlight on one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $64. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at 20% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low set just twice before too.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the more capable offering and how it stacks up to the rest of Anker’s MagSafe power banks.

Official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band sees spring discount to $83

Just released alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra last fall, the all-new Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band is now seeing a well-timed spring discount. Courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the unique strap at $83 in the Starlight colorway. Perfect for tagging along on hikes or any other outdoor excursions this spring, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate in order to land at the second-best price to date. The $16 in savings has only been beaten once before when it fell $3 lower earlier in the year. Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver the unique top loop look, and a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides into place for securing the band to your wrist.

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro hits $300 low

Amazon now offers one of the best values we’ve seen all year on a Thunderbolt 4 hub. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to pair that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook Pro with a new workstation upgrade, Amazon is stepping in today to offer the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $300. That’s down from the usual $400 going rate to not only save you $100 but also deliver a new all-time low. This clocks in at $16 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year and lands at the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro complements your Mac setup, whether you’re looking to expand the I/O of a desktop machine or turn a MacBook into a full workstation. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, there are dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up-to-8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

