 Skip to main content

Apple Pay patent infringement claim by South Korean company

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 13 2023 - 7:21 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Pay patent | Using a payment terminal

A South Korean company has made an Apple Pay patent infringement claim, arguing that it owns a 2005 patent for the mechanism used by Apple’s mobile wallet service.

The claim follows shortly after the launch of Apple Pay in the country, but the company doesn’t appear to have filed a lawsuit, or even contacted the Cupertino company …

Instead, reports Business Korea, patent assertion entity Bizmodeline has emailed four local card companies that support Apple Pay, suggesting they take legal advice.

Bizmodeline is claiming that the method of Apply Pay is almost identical to the content of their patent, including claims. The company recently sent an email to Hyundai Card, Shinhan Card, KB Card, and Hana Card, which are Apple Pay service providers in South Korea, so that they can examine legal matters related to the service.

I’m referring to Bizmodeline by the kinder term of “patent assertion entity” rather than “patent troll,” as the claim being made appears less tenuous than usual.

According to the patent, a user’s mobile phone is brought close to a payment terminal, and then a token code for one-time verification is generated on the phone. This code is sent to the payment terminal by near-field communication (NFC), a card issuer’s server receives the token code via its payment network for verification, and then the payment is processed based on the verification result.

Usually with patent trolls, the patent referenced is an absurdly broad one that should never have been allowed in the first place.

All the same, it seems likely that the company’s goal may be the usual one: to persuade Apple to make a nuisance payment to the company to have the matter go away.

Photo: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…
patents

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor