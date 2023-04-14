Best budget iPhone plans for 2023

If you’re looking for a better deal on your cellular plan heading into the new year, checking out some of the latest pre-paid options is a great idea. Below we’ll look at the best cheap iPhone plans with valuable features like free trials, free activation, and no contracts from as little as $10 per month without giving up good coverage.

Update 4/14/23: Mint Mobile has upped all of its data plans moving from 4, 10, and 15GB to 5, 15, and 20GB and no cost. The provider also continues to offer its unlimited plan at $30/month.

There are benefits to paying a premium for US carriers’ flagship plans like having mostly unlimited data, priority speeds in congested areas, and extras like free entertainment services.

But if you’re looking to slash your carrier bill while keeping reliable coverage, there are more choices than ever, especially pre-paid plans backed by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s solid networks.

One of the handy options is some of the providers below offering free eSIM trials for iPhone. That means you can instantly test out their networks before committing to changing carriers.

Most of the carriers below sell new devices or allow you to bring your own iPhone or other smartphones, but make sure to check compatibility for your specific device.

Best cheap iPhone plans

T-Mobile Connect offers some of the most affordable prepaid plans out there with its latest starting from just $10 and the top plan running $35 per month.

Runs on the T-Mobile network including 5G

Plans range from 1 to 12GB for data for $10-$35/month

Speeds only throttled after 50GB of monthly data

No contract or credit check

Mint Mobile offers plans with 4G/5G data starting from $15/month. At the time of writing, it’s offering a free 3-month promo when you buy 3 months of service. Plus Mint offers instant eSIM activation.

Works on the T-Mobile network including 5G

5 to 20GB data as well as unlimited data on 3, 6, or 12-month prepaid plans Lowest $15/month price available with as few as 2 lines

Speeds throttled after 35GB of 5G/4G data on unlimited plans

5GB mobile hotspot on unlimited plans

Free SIM card or activate service instantly with eSIM

Bring your existing phone or buy a new one

No contract and taxes + fees included

Consumer Cellular has built a reputation for solid customer service along with good coverage by using multiple carrier networks. It offers cheap iPhone plans from $20/month.

Runs on AT&T and T-Mobile networks including 5G

Plans from $20/month up to $55/month for unlimited

Speeds throttled after 50GB of monthly data

No contracts

AARP members get 5% discount

Visible is owned by Verizon and operates on its nationwide network. One of the handy features here is a free 15-day eSIM trial for iPhone users (e.g. instant setup for the trial via the App Store).

Runs on the Verizon network including 5G

Single-line unlimited plans at $30 or 45/month, taxes and fees included $25 and 35/month with code “SPRING” through 5/2/23

15-day free trial (with eSIM option for iPhone)

No activation fee or annual contract

Includes unlimited data, talk, and text (5G capped at 200 Mbps)

Includes unlimited hotspot at 5 Mbps speeds

If you have Xfinity Internet service, you’re eligible for Xfinity Mobile. It runs on the Verizon network and offers both by-the-gig and unlimited options starting from $15/month.

Works on Verizon’s network including 5G

Xfinity Internet service required

1, 3, and 10 GB plans from $15/month, unlimited plans from $45 (or as low as $30 per line with 4 lines)

Switch plans anytime with the Xfinity Mobile app

Speeds throttled after 20 GB of data usage

Hotspot included (600 Kbps on unlimited plans, 4G LTE for by-the-gig plans)

US Mobile works on Verizon and T-Mobile networks and makes it easy to test-drive its service with eSIM instant activation and 14-day risk-free trials.

Runs on Verizon and T-Mobile network including 5G

eSIM instant activation

2 GB plan from $12/month, 5 GB for $15, 12 GB for just $20 Unlimited starting from $35/month for 1 line, $20/month per device with 4 lines Or build a custom plan

Free entertainment/streaming service bonus for unlimited plans

Ting – owned by Dish Network – runs on both T-Mobile and Verizon’s towers with cheap iPhone plans starting from $15/month.

Works on T-Mobile and Verizon’s network including 5G

Plans range from $15 to $45/month

Hotspot included

No data overage charges

Add an extra GB of data for $5 as needed

Unused data carries over

Cricket was purchased by AT&T back in 2014 and offers plans starting from $30/month.

Works on the AT&T network including 5G

Plans from $30 to $60/month for the top unlimited plan Pricing at low as $25/per line with 4 lines

No throttling on the top unlimited plan

15GB hotspot with the top unlimited plan

Discounts as you add more lines

No annual contract and monthly taxes included in the price

Best cheap iPhone plans wrap-up

Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone plan with minimal data or still want unlimited data without paying as much as you are now, the 8 pre-paid options above should cover just about everyone.

Along with eSIM trials and carrier coverage maps, you can check out the independent Opensignal app to better compare carrier coverage.

