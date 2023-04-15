Users complain about bug causing Apple devices to constantly ask for Apple ID password [U]

Apple’s online services have faced a lot of outages this month, and it seems that there’s a new issue around. According to reports from multiple users, their devices are constantly asking for the Apple ID password. And even after entering the password, the system informs users that the login failed.

Update: Downdetector shows that many users are currently facing issues when trying to watch content on the Apple TV app.

Bug causes devices to constantly ask for Apple ID password

According to 9to5Mac readers and also to several users on Twitter, the bug has been causing Apple devices to constantly ask for the Apple ID password. In some cases, users were even logged out of their Apple ID and were unable to log in again. A user said that even his Apple TV+ subscription “disappeared” out of nowhere, making it impossible for him to use the platform.

“So why does my Apple ID randomly ask me to enter my password I don’t think that’s normal,” said another user.

It’s uncertain at this point how many users are affected by the bug. Searching for “Apple ID” on Twitter, most reports of issues come from people in Brazil and Japan, so it’s possible that only a few regions have been affected by today’s outage.

Apple’s System Status webpage, which reports when there’s a problem with one of the company’s online platforms, doesn’t acknowledge any problems affecting Apple ID. Earlier this month, Apple’s Weather app was down for multiple days, not to mention occasional slowdowns. On April 5, multiple Apple online services remained inaccessible to users for hours.

Were you affected by today’s Apple ID bug? Let us know in the comments section below.