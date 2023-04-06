Apple Weather app is down again, company acknowledges outage

The Apple Weather app has not been having a good week. The Apple Weather app backend has been suffering outages for what feels like every day this week, and today has no different.

Apple officially acknowledged the latest occurrence of problems on its system status page, noting that Weather may be slow or unavailable.

There have been so many outages this is now the third reported instance on the system status page. Tangentially, other Apple services like iCloud and iMessage were also experiencing issues last night.

When the weather service is down, the Apple Weather app (available on iPhone, iPad and Mac) and widgets will show loading states or report an error message like ‘no weather data’. The outages are seemingly intermittent; it’s up for a few minutes, and then it is down again.

As a stock default app on the iPhone, Weather is used by millions of Apple customers every single day. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 to help overhaul the system app with a first-party data backend and new user-facing features like next-hour precipitation alerts and weather maps.

The reboot of the app, first launched on the iPhone with iOS 15, was generally well received … up until this week when it has been the source of ongoing frustration. Hopefully, Apple can make the service stable again soon.