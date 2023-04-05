Multiple Apple services are currently facing slowdowns and outages

Earlier this week, the Apple Weather app went offline for hours. And even after Apple said the problem had been fixed, users have been complaining that the app is taking too long to show updated information. Now it seems that multiple Apple services like iCloud and iMessage are experiencing slowdowns and outages.

Apple services are slow or not working right now

Many 9to5Mac readers have told us that they’re unable to use Apple’s services on Wednesday night. The issue has been affecting iCloud, iMessage, Shortcuts, App Store, and guess what, the Weather app. On Twitter, users have also been complaining about problems with Apple’s services today.

Apple’s official System Status webpage doesn’t yet acknowledge any ongoing outages. However, DownDetector has also received several reports of services like iMessage currently down.

It’s unclear what exactly is going on at Apple, but the company is clearly having major problems with its servers. This is the second time this week that the Weather app has been down, and now the problem is also affecting other services. As a result, users are unable to synchronize their files, send messages, and access their photos.

The company doesn’t say a word about when today’s outage should be fixed. We’ll update this article once Apple’s services come back online.

ICloud and iMessage down for anyone else? — Mattia Castellano (@mattiajoyce) April 6, 2023

iMessage is down and green bubbles around the world are celebrating. — Angelo (@angelooc) April 6, 2023

