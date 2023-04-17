Rumor: iPhone 15 to use ‘frosted glass’ finish, new ‘cyan’ color option

A pair of new rumors from a previously reliable source today claims that Apple is planning a new color option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus this year. The company is also reportedly planning a new “frosted glass” back design for the devices, similar to what’s previously been used on “Pro” model iPhones.

iPhone 15 ‘frosted glass’ and ‘cyan’ colors

According to a pair of rumors posted to Weibo, Apple is planning to use a new “frosted glass” design for the back of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use a glossy back glass design, while Apple uses a frosted matte finish on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Furthermore, the same source claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a new cyan-green color. This is described as being similar to the green color Apple offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

9to5Mac has previously reported that the iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new “deep red” color and that the iPhone 15 will be available in a blue color.

If Apple does use a new frosted glass process for the iPhone 15’s back glass, it could suggest design changes for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. With the “Pro” phones expected to use new matte titanium edges, it’s possible that it uses a glossy finish for the back glass to complement the matte edges. This is just speculation, though.

Both of these rumors today come from the same source on Weibo that correctly shared details on Apple’s plans to release the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be announced later this year in September. Keep up with the latest iPhone 15 rumors in our full guide, which is continually updated with new stories and rumors.

