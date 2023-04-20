HomeKit Weekly: Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 sets a new standard for motion sensor technology in the home

Aqara is one of the best value brands for HomeKit products today. You can add its M2 hub as your starter kit, and then start layering on devices like the low-cost water leak sensor, motion sensor, and door sensors. Aqara continues to innovate with products that work great with HomeKit, and today, they’ve released a brand new product. The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is a new millimeter wave motion sensor that is taking smart home automation to the next level. This new motion sensor device is loaded with features that make it one of the most versatile and precise sensors on the market today. It does require an Aqara hub, but thankfully, there are plenty of options like the M2 I listed above or the M1S hub.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Installation of Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

I would recommend starting with the Aqara app as it’ll walk you through the setup process which included pairing it to HomeKit as well. Overall, it’s a pretty smooth process. The HomeKit QR code is on the back of the unit. If you get stuck, you can factory reset the device by pressing the button on the unit 10 times quickly. If you just need to reset the network settings, you can press the button for 10 seconds.

Aqara app-specific features

Here’s where the good and bad parts of HomeKit come into play. HomeKit is awesome because it allows you to bridge products from different ecosystems system. The downside of that is sometimes there are some systems that innovate faster than Apple does with its HomeKit functionality; this sensor is one of them. Yes, it can be used in HomeKit, but not all of the features are directly inside of HomeKit. some of the advanced features can only be managed and controlled within the Aqara app. This reality doesn’t mean that it’s not a great product, but some of the neat features I will talk about below require the Aqara app to set up and manage.

Zone positioning: Define up to 30 zones

One of the standout features of the Presence Sensor FP2 is its zone positioning capability. With this feature, users can define up to 30 zones within a room and set up automations that are triggered by the actual presence in one particular zone. This level of customization is perfect for those who want to fine-tune their smart home experience.

Multi-person detection: Detect up to 5 persons simultaneously

The multi-person detection feature of the Presence Sensor FP2 is also impressive. It can detect up to five persons simultaneously, making it ideal for larger households. Plus, the ultra-high precision of the radar sensors means that even the smallest movements will be captured.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 supports multiple smart home platforms

Another key selling point of the Presence Sensor FP2 is its wide compatibility with third-party smart home systems. It can be used with HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter support will be coming with a future firmware upgrade.

Fall detection & alerts: user-friendly and privacy-protecting

One of the most innovative features of the Presence Sensor FP2 is its fall detection and alerts. It can detect when a person falls down, without the need for any wearable devices or cameras. This feature is both user-friendly and privacy-protecting.

Built-in light sensor that works with HomeKit

The Presence Sensor FP2 also has a built-in light sensor that can be used for automation purposes. It is fully functional and can be used with the Aqara Home app, HomeKit, and IFTTT.

Local automations

With local automations, the Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 can connect to Aqara hubs that works over wired ethernet, allowing Aqara Home & HomeKit automation that involves FP2 to execute locally, so automation remains functional even without an internet connection.

IPX5 rated

The Presence Sensor FP2 is also IPX5 rated, meaning it can be installed in humid environments like bathrooms or even in a shaded outdoor area.

Wrap-up on Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is a fantastic HomeKit motion sensor with one caveat – it requires to be plugged up to permanent power over a USB-C cable. As long as you’re able to hide the cable, it’s a fantastic product. Aqara says that future over-the-air updates will bring Matter support, posture detection, sleep monitoring, and multiple motion sensors on the one-floor plan.



The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 can be purchased from Amazon.