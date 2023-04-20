Deals: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $599 refurb discount, official MagSafe Leather Wallet $27, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Apple’s 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $599 off; you can also save on Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet to complement your iPhone 14 at just $27. Or if you’re looking for more of a folio design for your everyday carry, Twelve South’s collection of leather iPhone 14 cases are now 20% off right now, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro has never been a better value

Over the past few months, we’ve begun to see retailers clearing out previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pros, and today Woot is offering the best discount yet. Dropping a refurbished 512GB model down to $1,400, you’ll score shipping for free as a Prime member. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $599 off. This is $40 below our previous mention from last month, too.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 on sale

Woot is now offering Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for $27. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price this year. It comes within $2 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to score the official accessory in one of four different styles.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Take 20% off Twelve South’s collection of leather iPhone 14 cases

Twelve South is now marking down its lineup of leather iPhone cases for Apple’s latest releases. Applying code TEAM12SOUTH at checkout takes 20% off everything on this landing page, though our top pick is on the new SurfacePad for iPhone 14, which drops down to $40. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is still one of the very first chances to save at $10 off. It’s $5 below our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Arriving with a napa leather build, Twelve South’s SurfacePad manages to stand out from the competition with a novel design that adheres right to the back of your device. There’s no bumper case or anything to actually add bulk to your handset, just the premium leather build which folds over your new iPhone 14. In the folio part are two card slots which can hold IDs, cash, and credit cards, all while providing some extra protection with a felt lining that keeps your screen safe. Throw in MagSafe support for taking advantage of Apple’s magnetic charging and mounting features, and it’s a compelling option for slimming down your everyday carry. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another one of our top picks from the sale is offering some of the first chances to save on the new iPhone 14 series of BookBook cases. All sitting at $56, these are down from the usual $70 price tags in order to deliver new all-time lows. Not to mention, the very first discounts since launching earlier this fall. There are also iPhone 13 styles at $56, down from the same $70. In either case, you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 or 13, but also adds some unique stylings, too. The built-in wallet folio complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

