Apple expands Tap to Pay and Track Detection features to more countries

Last year, Apple introduced Tap to Pay, which lets businesses use their iPhones to accept contactless payments. First launched in the US, Tap to Pay is now being expanded to Taiwan. At the same time, the company is also rolling out the Track Detection feature of the Apple Watch to users in France.

Apple’s Tap to Pay comes to Taiwan

In a press release, Apple confirmed that it has been working with “leading brands and app developers” in the payments segment to launch Tap to Pay in Taiwan. China Trust Bank and TapPay will be the first platforms to provide support for Apple’s Tap to Pay in Taiwan for their customers, which includes Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Taxi.

According to the company, Taipei Fubon Bank will also provide support for Tap to Pay later this year.

By using the special “Proximity Reader” API, apps can integrate their payment services with the iPhone’s NFC reader. As a result, the iPhone becomes a sales terminal. Customers can pay with Apple Pay or any other digital wallet or card that supports NFC technology.

Earlier this year, the popular sales platform Wix announced support for Tap to Pay in the US. Any business using the Wix Owner app can accept contactless payments with an iPhone. In addition to Wix, Tap to Pay is also supported by Square, payment platform Adyen, and Stripe.

It’s worth noting that Tap to Pay requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.4 or newer. For users in Taiwan, the iPhone must be updated to iOS 16.4 in order to get access to the feature.

Apple Watch Track Detection now available in France

On a related note, Apple has quietly expanded the Track Detection feature of the Apple Watch for users in France. As noted by WatchGeneration, the feature is now available in the European country, although Apple hasn’t made any public mentions of it.

Track Detection was introduced with watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. When enabled, the feature combines data from GPS and Apple Maps to detect the lane of a track you’re running. During workouts, Apple Watch also provides lap alerts. The feature automatically detects any standard 400-meter outdoor track.