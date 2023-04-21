 Skip to main content

Apple expands Tap to Pay and Track Detection features to more countries

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 21 2023 - 3:56 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple expands Tap to Pay and Track Detection features to more countries

Last year, Apple introduced Tap to Pay, which lets businesses use their iPhones to accept contactless payments. First launched in the US, Tap to Pay is now being expanded to Taiwan. At the same time, the company is also rolling out the Track Detection feature of the Apple Watch to users in France.

Apple’s Tap to Pay comes to Taiwan

In a press release, Apple confirmed that it has been working with “leading brands and app developers” in the payments segment to launch Tap to Pay in Taiwan. China Trust Bank and TapPay will be the first platforms to provide support for Apple’s Tap to Pay in Taiwan for their customers, which includes Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Taxi.

According to the company, Taipei Fubon Bank will also provide support for Tap to Pay later this year.

By using the special “Proximity Reader” API, apps can integrate their payment services with the iPhone’s NFC reader. As a result, the iPhone becomes a sales terminal. Customers can pay with Apple Pay or any other digital wallet or card that supports NFC technology.

Earlier this year, the popular sales platform Wix announced support for Tap to Pay in the US. Any business using the Wix Owner app can accept contactless payments with an iPhone. In addition to Wix, Tap to Pay is also supported by Squarepayment platform Adyen, and Stripe.

It’s worth noting that Tap to Pay requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.4 or newer. For users in Taiwan, the iPhone must be updated to iOS 16.4 in order to get access to the feature.

Apple Watch Track Detection now available in France

Apple expands Tap to Pay and Track Detection features to more countries

On a related note, Apple has quietly expanded the Track Detection feature of the Apple Watch for users in France. As noted by WatchGeneration, the feature is now available in the European country, although Apple hasn’t made any public mentions of it.

Track Detection was introduced with watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. When enabled, the feature combines data from GPS and Apple Maps to detect the lane of a track you’re running. During workouts, Apple Watch also provides lap alerts. The feature automatically detects any standard 400-meter outdoor track.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Tap to Pay on iPhone

Tap to Pay on iPhone

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.