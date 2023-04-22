Apple @ Work: The role of professional services teams in Apple deployments can’t be understated

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Apple’s success in the enterprise market over the past few years has made waves among business owners and IT professionals. The company’s seamless integration into existing systems has been a major draw as they look to make their employees more productive without overhauling current infrastructure. Integration with existing IT infrastructure is increasingly important to businesses that have turned to Apple devices and services.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

The role of professional services teams in Apple deployments

Apple has a team of professionals whose job is to help businesses with their deployments. The teams work closely with customers to understand how the company’s existing IT environment can be used for deployment. This can include, for example, deploying Apple devices and configuring complex network and security settings.

While Apple has an incredible team designed to help organizations succeed with Apple, they aren’t set up to help organizations with complex integrations. This role is best left to dedicated device management vendors, and this is why Apple Business Essentials isn’t going to put them out of business any time soon. These companies have teams dedicated to complex integrations that IT teams need. As I’ve mentioned in past blogs, Apple isn’t at the top of the IT food chain. It’s merely a part of it, and for Apple to continue to grow, it needs to continue acting as a first-class citizen for integrations.

Who is Apple Business Essentials for?

Apple Business Essentials is a basic mobile device management (MDM) solution that provides businesses with the ability to enforce security policies on Apple devices.

While Apple Business Essentials is a great solution for small businesses or those with simple MDM requirements, it may not be enough for many enterprise customers. Large enterprises that require advanced MDM capabilities usually turn to vendors for help. These companies have the expertise needed to ensure successful deployment and manage devices on an enterprise scale.

MDM vendors offer a range of solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of each business. They can help with everything from device deployment to configuring complex network and security settings. They also provide ongoing support and maintenance services to ensure that customers have a smooth and seamless experience.

Integration is everything with Apple and the enterprise

To ensure a smooth transition to Apple technology, businesses should work with professional services teams and MDM vendors during deployment. Can Apple Business Essential fill some needs? Yes, but I truly believe it’s trying to compete with organizations that have nothing deployed for management. As a company’s use of Apple grows at work, it’ll graduate up to a more dedicated solution that’s better designed for its needs. This includes the professional services that the major MDM vendors bring that can ensure every aspect of their deployment is well-integrated and set up for success.

Wrap-up on the importance of professional services teams

Apple’s continued growth in the enterprise market is highly dependent on its ability to work within existing IT environments. The professional services teams from MDM vendors are crucial to ensuring that customers have a seamless integration experience with Apple devices and services. Whether your business is small or large, it’s important to work with experts who can help you navigate the complexities of deploying Apple technology in your organization which bring years of experience. The professional services and customer success teams at the major device management vendors are going to be a key part of that process.

