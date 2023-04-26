Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 cellular hits $249, Anker 15W MagSafe charging stand $126, more

Halfway through the work week, our pals over at 9to5Toys have rounded up all of the day’s best discounts. For this wonderful Wednesday, we’re tracking an all-time low on cellular Apple Watch SE 2 models at $249 to complement these official iPhone 14 MagSafe clear cases at $39 each. Then go check out Anker’s newest 15W MagSafe charging station, which is seeing its second discount to date at $126. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE 2 falls to $249 for cellular models

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen at $249 for the 40mm GPS + Cellular model in one of three colors. Across the board, you’re more regularly looking at a $299 going rate. Today’s offer then amounts to $50 in savings to go alongside a return to the all-time low for only the second time. Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe clear cases hit best prices of the year

Amazon today is now marking down all four of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe Clear Cases. Now starting at $39 across the board, shipping is free for all four of the stylings. Normally you’d pay the $49 MSRP, with today’s offer arriving at the 2023 low for the first time. We have seen pricing drop lower, but that was back over the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer comes within $2.50 of those all-time lows and amounts to 20% in savings along the way.

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand sees only second discount

After first launching earlier in the spring, today is seeing only the second-ever discount land on Anker’s new MagGo 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging stand. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, right now clipping the on-page coupon will drop the new release down to $125.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, you’re looking at $14 in savings and the second-best price yet. It has only sold for less once before during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison.

Anker’s newest multi-device charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]