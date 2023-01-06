Satechi 6-port 200W USB-C GaN Charger has enough power for all of your Apple devices

- Jan. 6th 2023 9:00 am PT

Satechi 6-port GaN 200W charger
For its third CES announcement, Satechi has revealed a high-powered multi-device charger. The new 6-port USB-C GaN Charger offers an impressive 200W output to handle your whole lineup of gear from Mac to iPad, iPhone, and more.

“With 6 USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 200W, the new GaN charger is Satechi’s most powerful charger yet, making it the perfect solution to fuel power-hungry devices. The charger is also equipped with advanced power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.”

6-port GaN Charger specs

  • Gallium Nitride tech (GaN) with automatic power distribution
  • 4x USB-C PD 3.0 ports
  • 2x USB-C PD 3.1 ports
    • Up to 140W max for one device
    • Up to 200W max output across multiple devices
    • Satechi notes to plug in your largest device to the PD1 port if you’re using all 6 ports simultaneously
  • Space gray finish
  • Includes detachable power cord and stand

20% off preorders

Satechi has opened preorders for the new multi-device charger priced at $149.99.

To go along with the announcement, Satechi is offering 20% off with code “CES20” until preorders end.

9to5Mac’s Take

This looks like a valuable all-around charger for personal or business use. With up to 140W for a single device, you’ve got enough power to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook (with MagSafe cable) all the way down to iPad, iPhone, and more.

Plus with 6 ports and 200W, you’ve got enough juice to fast charge half a dozen iPhones/iPads.

If the new 6-port GaN Charger is more than you need, Satechi also makes a 108W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger.

Keep in mind the charger doesn’t come with cables. The ones pictured above are the Satechi 10-inch USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning nylon braided cables.

What do you think of this GaN charger? Looks perfect or overkill? Share your thoughts in the comments!

