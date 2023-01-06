Satechi 6-port 200W USB-C GaN Charger has enough power for all of your Apple devices

For its third CES announcement, Satechi has revealed a high-powered multi-device charger. The new 6-port USB-C GaN Charger offers an impressive 200W output to handle your whole lineup of gear from Mac to iPad, iPhone, and more.

“With 6 USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 200W, the new GaN charger is Satechi’s most powerful charger yet, making it the perfect solution to fuel power-hungry devices. The charger is also equipped with advanced power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.”

6-port GaN Charger specs

Gallium Nitride tech (GaN) with automatic power distribution

4x USB-C PD 3.0 ports

2x USB-C PD 3.1 ports Up to 140W max for one device Up to 200W max output across multiple devices Satechi notes to plug in your largest device to the PD1 port if you’re using all 6 ports simultaneously

Space gray finish

Includes detachable power cord and stand

20% off preorders

Satechi has opened preorders for the new multi-device charger priced at $149.99.

To go along with the announcement, Satechi is offering 20% off with code “CES20” until preorders end.

9to5Mac’s Take

This looks like a valuable all-around charger for personal or business use. With up to 140W for a single device, you’ve got enough power to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook (with MagSafe cable) all the way down to iPad, iPhone, and more.

Plus with 6 ports and 200W, you’ve got enough juice to fast charge half a dozen iPhones/iPads.

If the new 6-port GaN Charger is more than you need, Satechi also makes a 108W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger.

Keep in mind the charger doesn’t come with cables. The ones pictured above are the Satechi 10-inch USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning nylon braided cables.

What do you think of this GaN charger? Looks perfect or overkill? Share your thoughts in the comments!

