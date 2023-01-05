Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub with sleek design and full 40Gbps speeds

Satechi is out with its latest accessory for Mac at CES, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub. As the name conveys, the new hub comes with a sleek design while offering three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports and more.
This new hub is a more compact and affordable version of the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Here’s how the company describes the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub:
“Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, announces its newest hub – the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub – to expand port options while providing upgraded bandwidth and fast data transfer rates.” The company added that “…this sleek and modern hub decreases clutter for a streamlined workspace.”
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub specs
- 1x upstream Thunderbolt 4 port
- 3x downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports
- Support for full 40 Gbps speeds
- Supports up to 2x 4K displays @ 60Hz or 1x 6K display with M1/M2 Macs
- 1x USB-A with 10 Gbps speeds
- 60W pass-through charging to your MacBook/PC
- Slim and portable design
- Made from aircraft-grade aluminum
- 100W GaN power supply included
- Price: Regularly $199.99
- 20% off at launch with code “CES20” through January 12
Whether you want a sleek hub that offers full Thunderbolt power or like the idea of being able to easily take it on the go, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub looks like a compelling option. It’s also nice to see a full Thunderbolt 4 dock under $200 when they often go for $300 and up.
The Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is available now direct from Satechi. Don’t forget to take advantage of the 20% off launch promo with the “CES20” code.
