Review: Satechi’s compact Pro Hub Mini brings even more I/O to your MacBook Pro

While the latest MacBook Pro notebooks bring back a range of I/O, they’re still missing Ethernet and USB-A ports. Satechi’s Pro Hub Mini delivers those and more in a compact design without sacrificing access to MagSafe or your USB-C ports.

Satechi Pro Hub Mini specs

1 x USB-C (USB 4) – up to 96W charging, 6K 60Hz display output, and 40 Gbps data

1 x USB-C data port – up to 5 Gbps

2 x USB-A 3.0 data ports – up to 5 Gbps (does not support charging or CD drives)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x Audio port

Priced at $69.99

Design and build

Created specifically for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Pro Hub Mini features all the essential I/O you need in a compact package that’s just under 4-inches long and 1.5-inches wide.

It takes advantage of connecting to both USB4/USB-C ports on the left side of your 2021 MacBook Pro (and older models too) and includes a foldable (dummy) headphone jack to make a sturdy connection while leaving MagSafe unobstructed (the hub’s headphone port works over USB-C).

The Pro Hub Mini features an aluminum build and comes in both space gray and silver to match Apple’s new MacBook Pro finishes.

Even though the Pro Hub Mini was designed for the new MacBook Pro, with the dummy headphone jack folded in, it also works with the 2017-2020 MacBook Pro and 2018-2021 MacBook Air.

In use

I’ve been using the Pro Hub Mini for the last month and it’s become my go-to choice to conveniently pop Ethernet and USB-A ports on my MacBook Pro.

I really like the direct-connect design of the Pro Hub Mini so there’s not another item adding clutter to my desk and it takes up hardly any room to pack when traveling.

Satechi also makes the more expensive Pro Hub Max that includes an SD/micro SD card reader and HDMI port. But with those already built into the new MacBook Pro notebooks, the Pro Hub Mini will be the best choice for most with the 2021 MacBook Pro. However, the Pro Hub Max will be appealing to those with older MacBooks.

All in all, Satechi’s Pro Hub Mini is an efficient and compact adapter that transforms two of your MacBook Pro USB4/TB4 ports into Ethernet, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports while keeping your headphone jack, and MagSafe available.

Satechi Pro Hub Mini wrap-up

Even though it has Pro in its name, this hub isn’t trying to compete with full-on Thunderbolt docks that run $300+. But I think Satechi has succeeded at making a top-notch compact USB-C hub for MacBook Pro.

I’ve found the Pro Hub Mini to be a great addition to my setup for both office and travel. I think it’s well worth the $69.99 asking price and is easy to recommend.

The Pro Hub Mini is available direct from Satechi as well as Amazon. However, at the time of writing only Satechi’s Amazon store has both the silver and space gray colors in stock.

